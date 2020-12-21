What PR and Marketing Execs Need to Know About Reddit

Reddit is the fourth largest website in the US, but most PR pros and marketers don’t understand how the site works—much less how to harness its power.

See how communications team can utilize the Reddit platform and provide direct insight into your audience—on countless topics.

In this webinar, you'll learn:

- What makes Reddit users tick

- How to gather intel on your audience, your competitors, and market trends—unmediated and uncensored

- Spot the earliest signs of crisis, well before the media catches on

Reddit functions by its own set of rules. Don't get left out! It's time to learn how to navigate it like a pro and get a leg up on your competition.