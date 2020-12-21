Customer Stories
Webinar

The Power of Social Storytelling

social media

We love stories - and so does your audience!

When we think about the stories that we read as children, they all had certain characteristics: a beginning, a climax/conflict, and finally a resolution. Usually there was always a moral lesson involved. Your brands' social media messaging should also have the same characteristics of a story, in order to connect and resonate with your audience.

Replay our exclusive webinar with Hossam Sultan & Alicia Payne of 1000heads, where we discuss:

  • How social media has changed the way brands communicate
  • Understanding what stories your audience wants to hear
  • Best-practices to grab your audience's attention through storytelling
  • Tips to creating a thumb-stopping content

