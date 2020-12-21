Level: Beginner and advanced

Duration: 1 hour incl. Q&A

Watch for free!

About the webinar

Together with Sushil Krishna - founder of Growack Media - we organize a new Live-Webinar with the topic "Growing Top of Funnel (ToFu) Awareness. During the webinar, Sushil will talk aboutan integrated marketing mix strategy & Approach. You will get insights into how Social, Content, PR and Paid processes are fundamental for your Top of Funnel Awareness and how to leverage this in your marketing strategy.

Increasing Top of Funnel (ToFu) Awareness

An integrated marketing mix Strategy & approach

Including Social, Content, PR and paid processes

Everyone knows that intent behind search, content and media releases matters. Tracking correct business intents with right triggers is a crucial process in B2B domain for your qualified success rate.

Please use the sign up form on this page in order to watch the recording of this webinar.

About our speaker

Sushil Krishna is the founder of Growack Media - a HubSpot Solution Partner in Integrated Inbound & Growth Marketing space, representing clients, such as Elsevier, IBM, EdCast Inc, Cogoport, Covalent Inc and Peddler. Sushil is also a prolific speaker and community builder in Startups, Marketing & Growth domain with griping ideas on Inbound sales and funnel marketing roadmaps.