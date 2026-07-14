Level: Beginner and advanced

Duration: 1 hour incl. Q&A

Watch for free!

About the webinar

Together with Sushil Krishna - founder of Growack Media - we organize a new Live-Webinar with the topic "Growing Top of Funnel (ToFu) Awareness. During the webinar, Sushil will talk aboutan integrated marketing mix strategy & Approach. You will get insights into how Social, Content, PR and Paid processes are fundamental for your Top of Funnel Awareness and how to leverage this in your marketing strategy.