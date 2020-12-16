How To Master EOY Reporting in 2020 & Beyond.

With 2020 around the corner, this is a crucial time to reflect on the past year and look forward to the new decade ahead.

This also means EOY reporting deadlines are rapidly approaching. It’s the perfect time to assess the results of your social media and editorial campaigns using simple, quantifiable reporting practices that directly impact your business. You’ve worked hard this year-now is the time to quantify your efforts! We’ll help you prove it!

Join Lindsey John, Sr. Key Account Manager at Meltwater for fresh insight into how to master EOY Reporting.

In this one hour session, we’ll cover tips on showcasing your 2019 highlights and showing the impact of your upcoming initiatives by: