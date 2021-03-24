Note: To watch the on-demand webinar, please complete the form.

Digital transformation has pushed the once divergent fields of marketing and PR closer together. No longer able to exist in silos, marketing and communications teams are increasingly collaborating on cross-media campaigns and turning to the PESO (paid, earned, shared, owned media) model to inform integration efforts.

While most marcomms pros have cracked the implementation of integrated campaigns, measuring ROI is a completely different beast.

The proliferation of MarTech means that connecting the dots between PESO media can feel overwhelming, and sometimes, PESO data sets are so large that it’s impossible to discern anything useful from them when reporting.

That’s where data visualisation comes in.

Join this on-demand webinar and hear Kaili Spear, Marketing Director at leading business intelligence solution, Grow.com, discuss the best approach to measuring cross-media campaigns.

During the webinar, you’ll learn:

Which Paid, Earned, Shared & Owned (PESO) metrics are most important to analyse

The best types of integrated campaign dashboards to use for PESO data visualisation

How to handle multiple PESO data sets

How to spot and communicate managerial insights from data visualisation

Ready to learn how to correctly measure your multi-channel strategy? Listen to the recording and discover how you can create a unified view of all your critical media analytics.

About Kaili Spear

Kaili Spear is a Marketing Data Nerd who loves Behavioral Science. Drawing on years of experience in finding out ‘the why’ of buying, Kaili often hosts keynote sessions on this subject, creating a safe place to experiment with marketing, data and testing. Kaili is the Director of Marketing at Grow.com, a No Code, Full-Stack BI tool that enables everyone to make data-driven decisions.