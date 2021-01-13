Using Social Data to Create Great Content

Transform Your Marketing Content Using Social Data

Modern marketing depends on a constant flow of fresh content to capture audiences’ attention, and it’s an endless struggle to find new topic ideas.

In this webinar learn how to explore social media data to discover the themes that will really interest your audience, so you can build a sustainable pipeline of new content.

Presented by leading digital marketing consultant and speaker, Zontee Hou, this session will explain how you can find out what questions people have about your product or sector, what their frustrations are, and other useful insights to help you create content that grabs their attention.