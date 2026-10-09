Guide
Using Media Intelligence to Manage Brand Crisis
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Before You Pull The Alarm
Over the past hour, you've received 15 urgent internal emails about one unfavorable Tweet or Google alert. Sure, it's upsetting, and it's definitely an issue, but is it a crisis?
This ebook shows that a good media intelligence tool helps us identify crisis by giving us insight into:
- Top Influencer Participation
- Trending Keywords
- Sentiment
- Duration
Start making decisions with confidence.
See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.
Using Media Intelligence to Manage Brand CrisisDownload Guide