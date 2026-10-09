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Guide

Using Media Intelligence to Manage Brand Crisis

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Before You Pull The Alarm

Over the past hour, you've received 15 urgent internal emails about one unfavorable Tweet or Google alert. Sure, it's upsetting, and it's definitely an issue, but is it a crisis?

This ebook shows that a good media intelligence tool helps us identify crisis by giving us insight into:

  • Top Influencer Participation
  • Trending Keywords
  • Sentiment
  • Duration

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Using Media Intelligence to Manage Brand Crisis

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