Using Data to Establish Your Social Strategy for 2020

There’s real science behind what your social media data is telling you. Acting on what the data says is the first priority of social media managers and aspiring experts. You’ve heard the expression “Walk before you run.” We promise to help you fly, as you learn how to decipher and apply the many lessons contained within social media data streams.
This webinar will tackle:
Currently there are 3.2 billion social media users worldwide. If reaching more of them is in your plans for 2020, you’ll want to learn how here.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...