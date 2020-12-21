NOTE: Please complete the form, after which point you will receive an email with a viewing link.

Tomorrow's marketing experts need to find new ways of interacting, engaging and communicating with their customers/prospects. Today, most people working in marketing have probably heard talk of VR (virtual reality), but are struggling to get to grips with implementing it from a marketing standpoint.

In this on-demand webinar, Karin Eriksson, Social Media Manager for Ving Sweden, discusses how companies can use VR in their marketing. Karin will also describe how she created a VR world for Ving on Facebook Spaces.

In this on-demand webinar, you'll learn:

Behind the scenes learnings from implementing Ving's VR world

The role of VR in marketing

How to integrate VR into your marketing strategies

Tips for trend watching

About Karin Eriksson

Karin Eriksson is Social Media Manager at Ving and has extensive experience in working with digital marketing having previously worked as Social Media Manager for companies including Scandic, 3, DN Galan and Svanen. She is also supervisor of the "Digital Communication" course at Berghs School of Communication.