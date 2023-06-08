Webinar
On-demand Webinar - Maximising ROI: The role of creators & the power of influence in the evolving media landscape
Maximising ROI: The role of creators & the power of influence in the evolving media landscape
Gain practical insights and learn about the best practices for developing and executing successful influencer campaigns that increase brand awareness, engagement, and ROI.
Join our panel of expert speakers as they discuss the latest trends, tips, tricks and pitfalls for successful influencer campaigns:
- Jessica Yang, Client Strategy APAC, Meltwater Klear
- Jamie Taylor, Head of Digital Integration, Havas Media
- Jemma Healy, Senior Marketing Manager ANZ, Meltwater
- Trent Thomas, Editor & GM, Mediaweek
Topics covered:
- The latest trends and strategies in influencer marketing
- The role influencers and creators can play in helping businesses to achieve their marketing goals
- Identifying and selecting the right influencers for your brand and creating effective partnerships
- Real-world examples of successful influencer marketing campaigns
- How to evaluate and measure the success of your influencer campaigns
- Optimising performance through data-driven decisions
Whether you are a marketing professional, brand manager, or PR professional, this webinar is a great opportunity to learn how to measure the ROI of your influencer marketing campaigns and achieve better results.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...