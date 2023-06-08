Maximising ROI: The role of creators & the power of influence in the evolving media landscape

Gain practical insights and learn about the best practices for developing and executing successful influencer campaigns that increase brand awareness, engagement, and ROI.

Join our panel of expert speakers as they discuss the latest trends, tips, tricks and pitfalls for successful influencer campaigns:

Jessica Yang, Client Strategy APAC, Meltwater Klear

Jamie Taylor, Head of Digital Integration, Havas Media

Jemma Healy, Senior Marketing Manager ANZ, Meltwater

Trent Thomas, Editor & GM, Mediaweek

Topics covered:

The latest trends and strategies in influencer marketing

The role influencers and creators can play in helping businesses to achieve their marketing goals

Identifying and selecting the right influencers for your brand and creating effective partnerships

Real-world examples of successful influencer marketing campaigns

How to evaluate and measure the success of your influencer campaigns

Optimising performance through data-driven decisions

Whether you are a marketing professional, brand manager, or PR professional, this webinar is a great opportunity to learn how to measure the ROI of your influencer marketing campaigns and achieve better results.