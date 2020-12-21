The CEO's Compact Crisis Plan

Are you a CEO or a Communications director facing a crisis?

It’s an understatement to say that 2020 has been the year of crisis. However, it’s also been a year of learning opportunities. Many companies and organizations have learned from the crises that they were not ready to tackle.

Gerry McCusker - PR consultancy veteran and technology entrepreneur - has authored and collaborated on a guide for us, designed to help your team handle crises like a well-coordinated and cohesive team of skilled crisis and risk professionals.

In this guide you will find:

Gerry McCusker’s proprietary 4M© crisis management methodology — Monitor, Manage, Materials and Media

The key role of personal emotional intelligence in responding to crises

A quick Strategy Development template

Whether you head up a government agency, lead a medium/large company or command a global brand empire, you’ll find Gerry's 4M© crisis communication principles outlined applicable for issues mitigation, crisis prevention and live crisis management.