In a world undergoing rapid change, what leadership characteristics are becoming more important to create sustainable organisations? This webinar is for anyone looking for more in-depth knowledge of how to lead digital transformation within an organisation, in either the private- or the public sector.

About the webinar:

How can you manage successful leadership in a fast-moving world?

How can you as a leader drive digital transformation and what type of leadership is required for this to happen?

These questions and many more will be addressed in this webinar by Ann Hellenius, Chief Digital Officer for Scandic Hotels.

You will gain insights into the following:

How to drive digital transformation

How can you as a leader stay up-to-date in a fast-moving world

About Ann Hellenius

Ann Hellenius is a visionary leader focused on sustainable development and authentic leadership. Ann has extensive experience in leadership roles in both private business and the public sector. Today she manages digital development for Scandic, and has previously served as CIO for Stockholm City and Bankgirot. Ann is a member of the executive boards for HIQ, MSAB, Volvo Finans Bank and Synsam. She is also a government advisor and member of the Swedish government's Digitisation Council.

Ann Hellenius has won several prestigious awards, including European CIO of the year 2016. She was appointed 2017 CIO of the year and was nominated for "Manager of the Year" by the publication Chef in 2018 and in 2019 was ranked among the "12 most powerful woman in business - Tech" by Veckans Affärer. She has just released her first book, published by Volante: "Always RELEVANT!- The keys to successful leadership in a fast-moving world" (Alltid RELEVANT! -Nycklarna till framgångsrikt ledarskap i en snabbrörlig värld)