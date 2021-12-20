Customer Stories
Report

State of Social Media 2022 | Nordics Report

How is Social Media evolving and how relevant is it for B2B, B2C and NGOs?

We've asked 3000+ of professionals working in social media, marketing, and PR and communications to find out how social media marketing will develop in 2022.

We'll look at the following questions:

  • What are the most used social media channels?
  • How many B2B and B2C companies use influencer marketing and how many will invest in it next year?
  • What is the most important social media channel that companies are using?
  • What top three social media metrics are companies measuring?
  • Has Covid-19 changed how social media for business is perceived in your organization?

