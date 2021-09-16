NOTE: Please complete the form to watch the video.

Welcome to our on-demand webinar on Social Media Trends for 2021.

Social media has proven itself to be a valuable channel for marketers to reach and convert customers, but what will happen in the world of social, beyond 2020? What changes can we expect as we navigate new platform adaptations, evolving consumer expectations and changes in user behaviour? Access our Webinar and find out.

This on-demand webinar will give you insights on:

Social media trends set to hit 2021

How the social media landscape will change in 2021

Tips and inspiration to guide your future strategy

Further read (in Swedish): Read more about how Meltwater can help your company work with social media by using an Engagement Tool.

About Cecilia Victoria Kärrberg

Victoria Kärrberg is a frequently hired lecturer and industry expert in social media. She runs the social media agency, Digitalsnack together with Jenni Laapotti.