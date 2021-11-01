The Ultimate Social Media Audit Guide

It’s that time of the year again: time to audit your social media strategy.

It’s easy for any organization to lose sight of how its owned social media channels are performing, and even easier to lose track of how consumers are discussing your brand and products in their own social channels. Every now and then it’s good to take stock and analyze all of this, which is why performing a social media audit can provide you with meaningful insight that can help you make better-informed decisions.



In this guide, we walk you through the 9 reasons why you should conduct a social media audit as well as the numerous steps involved in reviewing your social media strategy. You’ll learn:

How does a social media audit work?

What are the benefits of a social media audit?

How to define specific goals and metrics for each network

Whether you review your social media strategy on a monthly, quarterly, or annual basis, taking time to reevaluate your post types and update your account bios is always a worthwhile exercise.