Guide

Media Intelligence RFP Template

rfp

At Meltwater, we've seen many media intelligence RFPs in our time. To help you streamline your search for a vendor, we've compiled the best bits from various RFPs & put them in a downloadable template for you!

Use this template as best practice when creating your own RFPs.

Fill out the form to get your RFP template. We've included prompting questions within the template to help you successfully complete all critical RFP sections, including:

  • Company introduction
  • Situation introduction
  • Project goals and scope of services
  • Qualification criteria
  • Additional proposal content/ bidding qualifications
  • Possible challenges
  • Budget
  • Project deadline
  • Proposal deadline

