Guide
Media Intelligence RFP Template
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At Meltwater, we've seen many media intelligence RFPs in our time. To help you streamline your search for a vendor, we've compiled the best bits from various RFPs & put them in a downloadable template for you!
Use this template as best practice when creating your own RFPs.
Fill out the form to get your RFP template. We've included prompting questions within the template to help you successfully complete all critical RFP sections, including:
- Company introduction
- Situation introduction
- Project goals and scope of services
Start making decisions with confidence.
See how one platform can power every decision across PR, communications, and marketing.
Media Intelligence RFP TemplateDownload Guide