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Media Intelligence RFI Template

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At Meltwater, we've seen many media intelligence RFIs in our time. To help you streamline your search for a vendor, we've compiled the best bits from various RFIs & put them into a downloadable template for you!

Fill out the form to get your RFI template and use this as best practice when creating your own.

While you're here, you may also be interested in our RFP template. Within the template to help you successfully complete all critical RFI sections, including:

  • Company introduction
  • Situation introduction

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Media Intelligence RFI Template

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