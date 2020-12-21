Reimagining the Marketing Funnel

When we evaluate the customer journey, we know that it isn't a straight line or a clear cut funnel. While we may understand our target audience’s needs and the channels that are the most effective, we can’t always predict when to engage potential customers.

There are multiple messages and channels that audiences interact with before making a purchase, so it’s critical to re-evaluate the touchpoints that matter most. This is why it’s more important than ever to understand how the marketing funnel works and creative ways to re-imagine it.