Customer Stories
Blog
SupportLogin
EnglishDeutschFrançaisNederlandsSuomi日本語中文
Request demo
Request demo

Guide

Real Time Marketing 101

How to turn moments of opportunity into branding gold

Fortune favors the prepared in life—and in opportunity marketing. According to eMarketer, 80% of marketers believe that real-time marketing must happen within an hour of the relevant event to be effective. More than half go even further, saying it must be within one minute.

But even a brilliant piece of marketing can look desperate if you’re too slow to get it out there. Your team needs to be ready to move before you spot opportunities.

This Real-time Marketing 101 guide outlines three steps to make sure you are prepared.

  • Define clear responsibilities
  • Create strong yet flexible processes
  • Choose the right technology foundation

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...