Social Media Playbook: Planning & Measuring Campaigns

If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? If we agree to measure sound as a human experience, then the answer is ‘no’. The same can be said of social marketing campaigns.

The most fundamental component of a successful social marketing campaign is the reaction of its target audience. Failing to make use of — or drastically underutilizing — rich data that can be gleaned from today’s densely populated social media landscape is a significant missed opportunity.

In this playbook we’ll take you through several must know steps and processes for making sure that you develop marketing campaigns that have social media data at their core. We’ll go over best practices for utilizing social data that can be used in the planning, measuring, and follow up stages of your campaigns.