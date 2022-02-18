In today’s world, marketers must strive to turn every social interaction into an authentic connection. To do this, marketers need a sound understanding of their consumers: who they are, what motivates them, and so much more.

On February 17th, Pernod Ricard’s Inna Kuvich, Director of Demand Strategy and Operationalization in the Transformation Office, talked about how they embrace social intelligence and cutting-edge technology to enrich their traditional research methodologies and social listening strategies.

In this on-demand recording, you can expect to learn how Pernod Ricard:

Captures how consumption occasions evolve over time to inform activation

Identifies and analyzes tastemakers to shape trend intelligence, moving away from generic and reactive tracking

Turns unsolicited and spontaneous consumer conversations into real business and actions

Monitors brand performance and moments of conviviality with competitive benchmarking

Inna Kuvich

Director of Demand Strategy & Operationalization, Pernod Ricard USA

Inna is the Director of Demand Strategy & Operationalization within the Transformation Office at Pernod Ricard USA. In her current role, she works closely with Marketing, Commercial and Finance partners to ensure that insights and analytics are driving strategic decisions across the business, from planning to execution. Prior to Pernod, Inna worked at Deloitte Consulting, where she helped Food, Beverage and Beauty clients build new Commercial capabilities, and manage large scale transformation programs. She has a degree in Applied Economics and Management from Cornell and a Masters in Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management.