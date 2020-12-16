The Art of Social Storytelling With Social Chain

Martin Luther once said, “Everything that is done in this world is done by hope”.



At a time where it’s all too easy to feel despondent, lost and scared, we now more than ever, need hope.

Be it for building up team morale and resilience or trying to pitch for new business, according to Aristotle's Art of persuasion, one of the fundamental pillars to influencing human behaviour is "pathos", or "emotion". Since the dawn of time, people have been telling impassioned stories as a way of passing on knowledge and evolving the behaviour of future generations.



Fast forward to today, and from marketing to PR, bedtime to the boardroom, there isn't a more effective means of captivating your audience than with a well-structured narrative.



