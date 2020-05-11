Given the current COVID-19 global pandemic, we need, now more than ever, to be able to quickly and effectively adapt, transform, work together as a team and manage crisis situations and communications across the board.



Monitoring the media, being alerted with current affairs and breaking news, understanding what customers are saying about you on social media, and the impact of public opinion on brand loyalty and reputation, has never been more important.



To make sure that you and your team are well-prepared both today and for whatever the future may bring, Meltwater is bringing you an online webinar which will take a deep-dive into how to upskill Social Media and Comms to think fast and act now, in a time of crisis and uncertainty.



We've partnered with Mai El-Kinawi - with over twenty years’ experience in multinational and regional organisations, Mai has crafted her methodology in Consumer Insights, Corporate Affairs, and Communication leading roles at Unilever, Mars, and now as the Director of Communications at the Americana Group.

Here's what you'll learn in this webinar:

How to set up your social and communication for success

How to use data and experience to anticipate challenges and be decisive

How to navigate red-tape and corporate policy in order to act fast

How to craft and deliver the message to protect brand reputation

How to proactively prepare stakeholders to make fast decisions

How to equip social and communications to execute swiftly

How to monitor the response and effectiveness of action taken

How to stay agile in order to adapt and improve

Think fast, act now, and access the webinar for free by filling in your details here!