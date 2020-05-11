Given the current COVID-19 global pandemic, we need, now more than ever, to be able to quickly and effectively adapt, transform, work together as a team and manage crisis situations and communications across the board.
Monitoring the media, being alerted with current affairs and breaking news, understanding what customers are saying about you on social media, and the impact of public opinion on brand loyalty and reputation, has never been more important.
To make sure that you and your team are well-prepared both today and for whatever the future may bring, Meltwater is bringing you an online webinar which will take a deep-dive into how to upskill Social Media and Comms to think fast and act now, in a time of crisis and uncertainty.
We've partnered with Mai El-Kinawi - with over twenty years’ experience in multinational and regional organisations, Mai has crafted her methodology in Consumer Insights, Corporate Affairs, and Communication leading roles at Unilever, Mars, and now as the Director of Communications at the Americana Group.
Think fast, act now, and access the webinar for free by filling in your details here!
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...