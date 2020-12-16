With all the media interest around Facebook in the last few weeks, no one would blame you for letting the recent Instagram algorithm updates slip under your radar. The changes, however, are some of the most drastic the platform's made in years - and have knock-on consequences for the way you craft your content as a marketer (if you want to be seen, that is).



In response to the drastic social shift, we're breaking down not only what these updates are, but how exactly you need to adapt your Instagram strategy to take advantage of them. Watch Meltwater's recorded Webinar with Lauren Dallas - Founder of The Growth Academy and Future Females - on How to Master #Instagram Marketing.



Don't wait for your views to start vanishing, access the recording now and find out how to get your content centre stage.

Key webinar takeaways: