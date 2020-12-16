How to Evolve Your Marketing Strategy

"Those who are treating December as a head-start will be the ones who win in 2019." As we come to the end of another successful year, it's vital that before we pack up, we have a plan in place for next year. 2018 brought with it it's fair share of challenges, victories, changes and developments. We saw the rise of AI in the workplace, several changes to social media algorithms and the application of machine learning in business. What will next year bring, and how do we prepare for it?

To help you answer these questions, we partnered with Lelemba Phiri - award-winning educator, marketer, investor and keynote speaker. She is currently Principal at Africa Trust Group, with over 15 years' experience in private, public and government institutions across South Africa, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Ghana and other sub-Saharan countries. This is including nearly 7 years as Zoona's Chief Marketing Officer, where she was responsible for creating Marketing and Brand Strategies for one of Africa's top fintech companies. With awards such as Most Influential Global Marketer and Africa's Most Influential Woman in Business under her belt, there is no one better-suited to guide you through How to Create an Effective Marketing Strategy for 2019.