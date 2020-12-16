Crisis Comms 101: How to Manage Your Reputation in 2020

In this digitally connected world, a byte of data can boost or bite your brand.



When the smallest wrongdoing can be spread like wildfire across headlines and the Twittersphere, it's critical that we are immediately aware when the spark is lit, so we can extinguish it before it turns into unmanageable flames. As PR and Marketing professionals, we need to not only be able to smell the smoke, but also have a plan in place to avoid crises altogether.



In continuing to always bring our subscribers the best in thought leadership content, Meltwater partnered with powerful Crisis Comms Pro's, Ingrid Lotze and Gavin Moffat, co-founders at join.the.dots and Hers&His, for yet another insightful webinar, as we unpack How to Manage Your Reputation in 2020.



Access the Webinar recording by filling in the form here!