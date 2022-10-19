Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Vendor Consolidation for Cost Saving in PR & Marketing
If you're like most companies in the PR & Marketing industries, you may feel like there are too many platforms and not enough time. According to Forbes, 85% of businesses are looking to consolidate vendors to save costs and increase efficiency.
Saving money is the most obvious reason to consolidate your vendors, but there are several other benefits, too - including reduced training, increased productivity and greater purchasing power.
To help get you started, Meltwater partnered with KnowBe4's PR & Marketing Executive, Kathy Wattman, for an online webinar that covers:
- How to efficiently reduce vendors and maximize your profits
- Increase your team's efficiency by breaking down the silos between Marketing, Comms and PR
- Ease reporting and break data silos with APIs
Learn how to efficiently reduce vendors and maximize your profits in this on-demand webinar - access it here.
