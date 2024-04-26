Skip to content
logo
Webinar

On-demand Webinar: Transforming Marketing and Communication Strategies with AI

This is a promotional graphic for the AI webinar, featuring some of the speakers.

Discover how AI is transforming businesses today and gain valuable insights to propel your AI strategy forward in either Marketing, Communication, or Creative.

During this panel discussion, you’ll hear first-hand from these esteemed speakers on how they adopted AI to drive innovation in their organisation, enhance customer experiences, and stay ahead in today's competitive landscape.

  • Kyle Dacosta, Head of Communications, ASEAN, Siemens Healthineers
  • Rena Ling, Head of Marketing and Communications, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China, Randstad
  • Stanley Clement, CEO, Mediabrands Content Studio & Ensemble
  • Danni Siew, Enterprise Solutions Lead, SEA, Meltwater

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand and learn about best practices and practical applications for your marketing and communications strategies.

Get access to content by filling out the form below:

Loading...

More Resources

The cover of the Digital 2024 Global Overview Report, the continents in white against a black background, presented by Kepios, Meltwater, and We Are Social.

Digital 2024: 5 billion social media users

Read Resource
A diverse group of marketers smiling and planning out their campaigns. Marketing Trends for 2024 guide
Guide

2024 Marketing Trends

Read Resource

Let's build your Meltwater suite

You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.
Request DemoRequest Pricing