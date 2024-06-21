On-demand Webinar: Transforming Brand Strategy with AI-Driven Consumer Insights

Skip to content
Transforming Brand Strategy with AI-Driven Consumer Insights

Building on the key trends discussed in our February webinar, we've explored how you can leverage AI and Influencer Marketing in our April and May episodes respectively. In this webinar, we'll dive into Consumer Intelligence. 

Did you know that 45-50% of marketing professionals across the Asia Pacific want to create more engaging content or improve campaign performance by gathering consumer intelligence?

Discover how you can transform your brand strategy using AI-driven consumer insights. Josh Drasta, our Enterprise Area Director for APAC, shares valuable insights into consumer behavior and how consumer intelligence can help you develop strategic marketing campaigns to thrive in a fast-paced landscape.

Together with Jeslynn Soh, our Consumer Intelligence Expert who has helped clients globally, shares the following use cases:

  • Competitive Benchmarking
  • Campaign Measurement
  • Audience Segmentation
  • Trend Spotting

