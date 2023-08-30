On-Demand Webinar: The Digital Transformation of MarComms
Are you a Marketing or Comms professional wanting to learn more about how digital transformation and AI trends will change and shape your job and industry?
Join Meltwater and top industry thought leaders Lindsay Herbert, Author of Digital Transformation and Global Chief Innovation Officer at IBM Garage, with Guillaume Decugis, Meltwater's VP of Consumer Insights, for an exclusive webinar on how to achieve success through innovation today.
In this on-demand webinar we'll be sharing invaluable insights to help you transform your MarComms approach, discover the magic of Generative AI and how it is revolutionizing marketing by automating content creation, optimizing customer targeting, and delivering personalized campaigns.
In this session, you'll learn:
- The 3 Rules for achieving success through innovation
- The Top Tools and Tech for Marketing / Comms pros today
- How to use Generative AI across the entire marketing cycle
- Real-life examples of how companies today are using AI to gain a strategic advantage
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...