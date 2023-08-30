Are you a Marketing or Comms professional wanting to learn more about how digital transformation and AI trends will change and shape your job and industry?



Join Meltwater and top industry thought leaders Lindsay Herbert, Author of Digital Transformation and Global Chief Innovation Officer at IBM Garage, with Guillaume Decugis, Meltwater's VP of Consumer Insights, for an exclusive webinar on how to achieve success through innovation today.

In this on-demand webinar we'll be sharing invaluable insights to help you transform your MarComms approach, discover the magic of Generative AI and how it is revolutionizing marketing by automating content creation, optimizing customer targeting, and delivering personalized campaigns.



In this session, you'll learn: