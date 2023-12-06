On-Demand Webinar: The 10 Commandments of Creating a Social-First Brand with Duolingo

Join Meltwater and thought industry leader, Zaria Parvez, Global Social Media Manager at Duolingo, for an exclusive on-demand webinar on how to effectively engage audiences, create compelling brand stories and leverage the latest trends to not only shape your social media strategy but also drive tangible business success.

Due to Zaria's creativity, the Duolingo TikTok account has 143 viral videos (view counts of 1M or higher) and its follower count has grown organically from just 50K followers to over 8 million (and growing) today.

In this recorded presentation, she'll be taking us through exactly how she got there and how you, too, can build a social-first brand that drives serious growth. Although not everyone has an unhinged mascot, the lessons Duolingo has learned can apply to any brand.

Fill in your details to get access.