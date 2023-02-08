On-Demand Webinar: State of Social 2023

Watch this on-demand Meltwater webinar where we’ll take a deep-dive into the State of Social for 2023, taking you through our latest report, and how to action these insights for business success in 2023 and beyond.

In this session, we bring together industry experts; Tristan Diehl, Social Media Director at SMBMI, Andrew Jenkins, Author of Social Media Marketing for Business, Jonathan Batty, Director of Public Relations, Social Media & Digital Marketing at DXC Technology, and Dino Delic, Enterprise Area Director at Meltwater, for a comprehensive panel discussion that adds real-world insights and expertise to our findings.



You’ll learn:

Which platforms you need to be on and how to leverage them

The most important social media trends we’ve identified

Valuable metrics that tell a story beyond likes and shares

Actionable tips and strategies that you can start implementing today to improve your social media presence and connect with your audiencesInsights into social budget and proving ROI

