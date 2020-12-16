2019 Social Media Forecast: The Latest PR and Marketing Trends

Finalizing Your Social Strategy for the Year Ahead? Begin Here.

Who can take all the charts, chatter, and word clouds and tell you what to expect in the year ahead? That would be us! Join us to learn about the key trends in social media and take away tips on what PR and marketing pros can do to capitalize on coming developments.

Among the topics we cover are:

New ways for brands to keep audience engagement fresh

Building a compelling use case for video

The dark side of marketing with social influencers

Preparing to discuss accountability, transparency, and corporate responsibility

Global forecasts reveal ad revenue will see double-digit growth this year as social media users climb past the 3 billion mark. Learn more about where social media is heading. Lance Concannon from Meltwater Social will paint us the picture as our featured speaker.