On-Demand Webinar: The Role of Social Media for Comms and Corporate Affairs

In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, social media has become a crucial tool for PR and Communications professionals.

Join this on-demand webinar to explore the vital role of social media in media monitoring, risk management, and crisis response.

What you’ll learn:

How to Leverage Social Media for PR and Communications: Discover effective strategies to harness the power of social media for your PR and communications efforts.

Discover effective strategies to harness the power of social media for your PR and communications efforts. Importance of Media Monitoring: Stay ahead of potential risks and manage your reputation through the power of social media monitoring

Stay ahead of potential risks and manage your reputation through the power of social media monitoring Australian Media Consumption Trends: Large percentage of Australians consume social media as their primary news source. Learn about how it impacts current affairs and day-to-day media consumption.

Large percentage of Australians consume social media as their primary news source. Learn about how it impacts current affairs and day-to-day media consumption. How to Build a Holistic Media View: Recognise the importance of consolidating traditional media and social media for a comprehensive understanding of your coverage. Avoid skewed responses by ensuring you have the full picture.

Recognise the importance of consolidating traditional media and social media for a comprehensive understanding of your coverage. Avoid skewed responses by ensuring you have the full picture. How to Reach Younger Demographics: Understand their media consumption habits and how to use social media to engage with them.

Understand their media consumption habits and how to use social media to engage with them. Using the Social Echo in Crisis Management: Amplify your reach, and use tracking of both reach and social echo during a crisis.

Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and gain valuable insights and practical tips for leveraging social media in your PR and communications strategy.