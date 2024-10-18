Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: The Role of Social Media for Comms and Corporate Affairs
In today's rapidly evolving media landscape, social media has become a crucial tool for PR and Communications professionals.
Join this on-demand webinar to explore the vital role of social media in media monitoring, risk management, and crisis response.
What you’ll learn:
- How to Leverage Social Media for PR and Communications: Discover effective strategies to harness the power of social media for your PR and communications efforts.
- Importance of Media Monitoring: Stay ahead of potential risks and manage your reputation through the power of social media monitoring
- Australian Media Consumption Trends: Large percentage of Australians consume social media as their primary news source. Learn about how it impacts current affairs and day-to-day media consumption.
- How to Build a Holistic Media View: Recognise the importance of consolidating traditional media and social media for a comprehensive understanding of your coverage. Avoid skewed responses by ensuring you have the full picture.
- How to Reach Younger Demographics: Understand their media consumption habits and how to use social media to engage with them.
- Using the Social Echo in Crisis Management: Amplify your reach, and use tracking of both reach and social echo during a crisis.
Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand, and gain valuable insights and practical tips for leveraging social media in your PR and communications strategy.
