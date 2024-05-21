In our second edition of our Innovation Insights masterclass series for 2024, you'll hear from Charlie Ayling our Head of Marketing EMEA (EN), Alex Gartner, Senior Account Executive and Natalie Vass, Product Specialist at Meltwater.

They will share the latest trends in audience research, insights and personalization. Many organisations are navigating ways to get to know their customers better and use that to create greater connections, in short, personalization is key but more importantly personalization at scale. With the tools available today, technology has unlocked the ability for brands to treat consumers as individuals.

Expect to learn:

Consumer Insights and Personalisation

How to move beyond social listening and into consumer insights

Benefits of personalization - guesswork doesn't work

What do brands need in order to succeed with personalization

Consumer Insights Platform Demo

Consumer Insights Use Cases

