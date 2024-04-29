Webinar
On-demand Webinar: Implementing AI to Transform Your Marketing and Communications Strategies
Discover how AI is transforming businesses today and gain valuable insights to propel your AI strategy forward in either Marketing, Communication, or Creative.
During this panel discussion, you’ll hear first-hand from our expert speakers on how they’ve helped organisations to innovate through the adoption of AI.
What you'll learn:
- The differences between AI and GenAI
- Practical use cases for marketing and communications professionals
- Business challenges and opportunities
- Risks and governance
- Impact of AI on employment and day-to-day practical application of AI
Complete the form to view the webinar on-demand and learn about best practices and practical applications for your marketing and communications strategies.
