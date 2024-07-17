Skip to content
On-Demand Webinar: Guesswork Doesn’t Work: Measuring the Metrics that Matter

Join Meltwater and industry expert Carolyn Pilkington Sklar, VP of Brand Communications and Corporate Brand at Danone North America, for an on-demand webinar on going beyond just impressions and measuring the metrics that really matter. We will share real-world campaign examples on driving changes consumers want and moving past mere novelty to deliver real value.

In this recording session, you'll learn:

  • Drive consumer engagement/adoption through marketing strategies without appearing self-serving
  • Recognize consumer shifts and what they are looking for in companies
  • Unlock new ways customers view your products and become top category leaders
  • Blend PR, marketing, and communications efforts for better storytelling to your customers

