Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Guesswork Doesn’t Work: Measuring the Metrics that Matter
Join Meltwater and industry expert Carolyn Pilkington Sklar, VP of Brand Communications and Corporate Brand at Danone North America, for an on-demand webinar on going beyond just impressions and measuring the metrics that really matter. We will share real-world campaign examples on driving changes consumers want and moving past mere novelty to deliver real value.
In this recording session, you'll learn:
- Drive consumer engagement/adoption through marketing strategies without appearing self-serving
- Recognize consumer shifts and what they are looking for in companies
- Unlock new ways customers view your products and become top category leaders
- Blend PR, marketing, and communications efforts for better storytelling to your customers
Fill in your details to get access.
Get access to content by filling out the form below:Loading...
Let's build your Meltwater suite
You can start simple or integrate globally with our adaptive products that will meet you exactly where you are.