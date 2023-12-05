In this disinformation webinar, we’ll be joined by Stephen Jolly, former Director of Defence Communications at the UK MoD, founder of Whitehall’s National Security Communications Committee, and renowned global leader on the topic of disinformation. During this session, we’ll help to unpack narrative harm and disinformation - and share valuable strategies for mitigation.

Register to watch and expect to learn:

The origins of disinformation

The challenges of narrative harm for government, societies and businesses

What is fuelling the growth of disinformation

Why traditional crisis management doesn’t work

How you can leverage technologies and counter-narratives to overcome it

