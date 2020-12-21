About the webinar

We are very excited to showcase you this special webinar including a panel discussion with no other than the founder & CEO of PRlab: Matías Rodsevich! The webinar and panel discussion will revolve all-around one topic: "Communication in times of crisis". Looking at the turbulent times we find ourselves in, we realize the importance of correctly handling crisis communication for organizations. But how do you handle this? Should you release a press statement? What is the importance of timing? And what is absolutely not done in times of crisis?

What you will learn

During the webinar, you will gain many practical insights regarding handling crisis communication for your organization. The webinar is followed up by a panel discussion, where questions from the audience are answered by Matías and the communication experts of Meltwater.

You can expect the following topics during the crisis communication webinar:

Timing

Demonstrating care for everyone’s safety

Anticipating and preparing for risks and problems

Remaining calm and helping others to do so

How to maintain a positive image of your organization

The need for accurate and proven facts especially in critical times

Tone of Voice

What absolutely not to do in times of crisis

About our speakers

Matías has +7 years of vast PR & Marketing experience in B2B, B2C, technology, and product communications across corporate, startup and agency environments. He is specialized in B2B & B2C Tech PR. Now he works as CEO & Founder of PRlab, an integrated marketing agency specialized in Scaleups and the design industry.



Frits has been working for 3 years as Key Account Manager / Client Succes Manager at Meltwater, helping the biggest clients with crisis communication. Frits loves everything about airplanes and football (too bad both sectors have been hit hard due to the recent situation).

Jacob has been working at Meltwater for 2.5 years, where he is responsible for the New Business department. With a background in the sustainability and consultancy sector, he got inspired by Media Intelligence. In his free time, Jacob enjoys anything with a board; snowboarding, wakeboarding, and board games.