On-Demand Webinar: Comms Collective - Social in B2B

B2B communications is perhaps the most interesting segment of marketing communications right now. For too long B2B communications were overly serious and much of the content in this high value sector became stale. But now we're in a new B2B world of communications with better data, an increased range of digital channels and an expanding use of creativity, often through personalisation. These trends have transformed B2B communications. This webinar will give you a fresh insight into best practice in the exciting area.

Here's what we cover cover:

Charlie Ayling, Head of Marketing (EMEA EN) at Meltwater - Understanding the your B2B audiences: How to get data-driven insights from social

Kinda Jackson, MD, Digital, Social & Influencer at Brands2Life - 3 mini case studies: Leading with emotion for B2B

Ben Smith, Associate Director at Wildfire - Case Study: The App-ocalypse: Bango brings ad targeting back from the dead

Watch the on-demand recording to learn more about the new B2B world of communications with better data, an increased range of digital channels and an expanding use of creativity.