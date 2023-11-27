Webinar
On-Demand Webinar: Comms Collective - Creative Year in Review
Hear the inside stories of 2 of the best creative campaigns from this year's Creative Moment Awards.
Here's what we cover:
- Jess Smith, Senior Marketing Manager (UKI) at Meltwater - How to get better creative insight and the role of AI
- Viola Hazlerigg, associate creative director, The Romans - Recreate Human Renaissance Art, Estrid by The Romans
- Don Ferguson, deputy MD, Hope & Glory PR - The Last Photo, CALM by Hope&Glory & adam&eveDDB
Watch the on-demand recording now!
