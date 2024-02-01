On-Demand Webinar: 2024 MarComms Trends: Setting You Up for Success

Join Meltwater and a top industry experts, Adam Woullard, Executive US Director at VML, Lauren Sheppard, Director of Content and Social at Gong, and Marisa Lather, Director of Marketing and Communications at Bridge Partners for an exclusive on-demand panel discussion on 2024 MarComms Trends.

In this session, you'll learn:

Top trends for this year - and how brands can use these trends to stay ahead of the curve

How different industries are using trends like branded podcasts and influencer marketing for a more efficient and successful 2024

The impact of AI in PR and journalism, content creation and marketing communications

Finding the balance between brand authenticity and taking calculated risks

How to successfully integrate these trends into your 2024 strategy

Fill in your details to get access.