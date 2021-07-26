Social media management goes beyond just posting updates to your company's social media profiles, but also includes engaging with potential new customers, customer service and discovering new opportunities to increase your brand reach and visibility.

It's vital to also have a social media listening strategy in place in order to understand what is being said about your brand, your competitors and your industry, across the several different social media channels.

Meltwater's Engage tool offers you an all-in-one solution, so that you can track and anlyse brand mentions, manage your social media profiles, and stay on top of conversations, customers and competition, in the rapidly evolving social media landscape.

In this on-demand webinar, Meltwater Account Managers, Dino Vichos and Camilla Speight, take a deep-dive into Meltwater Engage, the ultimate Social Media Management tool. Register for free here to understand the capabilities and opportunities that this tool enables.