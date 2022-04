In this webinar, we looked at how B2B firms are using social media effectively, including:

How can content help B2B communicators build communities?

Which social media channels work in B2B markets?

How can you find influencers within your business sector?

How to use social media to communicate with your employees?

How to build the profile of your CEO on social media channels?

We discussed with expert speakers from Meltwater, SAP, Capgemini Group and The Fitting Room.

