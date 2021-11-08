The art of PR Measurement has been the topic of debate since the creation of the media industry itself. Earned media is often the result of blood, sweat and tears, but proving that it’s actually had an impact on your brand perception and bottom line, well that’s another battle altogether.



With the aim of always bringing our subscribers the best in thought leadership content, we’ve partnered with PR veteran and PRAXIS co-founder, Amith Prabhu. Join us on Wednesday the 27th of June for yet another free Webinar, as we unpack the Metrics that Matter for showcasing real ROI from your PR.



Watch this OnDemand Webinar and make 2018 the year your PR’s impact speaks for itself.