Webinar

Comms Collective: Contribution of Comms to ESG

ESG is perhaps the most important development for public relations in the last 25 years. The role of communications is critical to an organisation's ESG strategy. This webinar will give a range of insights and perspectives on the contribution of the communications team to an organisation's ESG strategy.

Here from experts including:

  • Charlotte West, executive director, global corporate communications, Lenovo
  • Ivano Iannelli, senior consultant, sustainability, Emirates global aluminium and board director, ESG Foundation
  • Steve Earl, partner, BOLDT
  • Anisha Vikram Shah, consulting director, Blurred

Fill out the form to hear from the experts on the latest techniques, ideas and regulations in ESG communications.

