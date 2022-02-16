Meltwater Innovation Panel: Actioning 2022's Marketing Trends for African Markets

Understanding Marketing Trends to Drive Business Growth in Africa

The future is bright.

Some of the biggest marketing trends for 2022 include social shopping, influencer marketing, consumer personalisation, AR and the metaverse.

We know that this is the year for digital transformation in Africa.

However, these are nothing but name-dropping buzz-words unless paired with a tangible action plan on how to incorporate these trends into your strategy, to drive business growth in 2022.

Join Meltwater with some of Southern Africa's leading thought leaders in the industry, for a virtual panel discussion on what these marketing trends mean for African markets, and how to take advantage of them for your brand.

Access the panel discussion now - and make 2022 your best one yet.