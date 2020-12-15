Comms Collective: The Intersection of Paid, Owned & Earned Media

Media, as we know it, has changed, and with that change has come challenges. In today’s world, it’s not enough to rely on one mechanism when publicising your brand, in fact, it’s becoming increasingly clear that no singular method is effective enough to help you reach audiences in a way that really matters to them.

As the lines between relationship building and advertising blur, we as communications professionals must find strategic ways to adapt. This means amplifying our campaigns, navigating the changing digital landscape and making the most of the resources we have. Crucial to this end, is embracing integration.

For too long, we’ve viewed paid, earned and owned media as entirely separate entities - even creating siloed departments. This may seem logical in a world where all three can’t work together, but when they do - they can also drive hyperbolic performance.

Sounds great, right? Why not get started straight away? Well, it’s not as simple as that. Integration takes groundwork, new skills, managing change and embracing new internal dynamics.

