On Demand Webinar: 2025 Playbook: Key Influencer Marketing Trends For Success

Is your brand ready to embrace the future of influencer marketing? With the rapid shifts in digital trends, stay ahead of emerging trends and strategies that are reshaping the influencer landscape.

In this exclusive on-demand webinar, Meltwater teams up with Ogilvy’s Head of Influence, North America - Ansley Williams to deliver expert insights on how to navigate the evolving influencer landscape. Drawing from her experience with global brands, this session will spotlight key findings from Ogilvy’s Influencer Marketing Trends report, empowering your brand to lead in 2025 and beyond.

What You’ll Learn:

The Evolution of Influence: Explore how the definition of influence is shifting and what it means for your brand.

The Rise of Relatability: Learn why transparency and real connection are key drivers of influencer success.

The Move Toward Long-Term Partnerships: Understand how sustained collaborations are replacing one-off campaigns for greater impact.

The Metrics That Matter: Dive into the KPIs that truly reflect success in today’s influencer-driven campaigns.

Don’t miss the opportunity to update your playbook with the latest strategies for influencer marketing success!