Companies are increasingly turning to influencers to market themselves and their products. Working with influencers makes it possible to increase business recognition and drive sales. But how do you find the right influencer, and what are the things you as a business should keep in mind before kick-starting your influencer marketing efforts?

In this video, Aleksis Riihijärvi, Chief Sales Officer for Boostified, brings you a comprehensive introduction to Influencer Marketing and shares concrete tips on how your company can get started.

This webinar will teach you

The basics of Influencer Marketing

What advantages can be realized through work with influencers

How to begin incorporating Influencer Marketing into your marketing strategy

Meltwater offers an end-to-end Influencer Marketing platform to support and optimize your social influencer strategy.

About Aleksis Riihijärvi

Aleksis Riihijärvi is the Chief Sales Officer for Boostified. Boostified is a digital influencer platform that matches agencies, brands, and influencers. Aleksis is an expert in the area of Influencer Marketing and regularly advises companies on how they can best create valuable campaigns together with influencers.